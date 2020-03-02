Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.12% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07.

