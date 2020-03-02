Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $51.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $59.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.