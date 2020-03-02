Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

