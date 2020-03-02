Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 34,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,142.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

