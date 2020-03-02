Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 1,449 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

AMP stock opened at $141.30 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

