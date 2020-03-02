Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 1,316 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,316 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.86.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $190.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 198.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

