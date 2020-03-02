Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 422 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

