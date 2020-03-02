Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,196,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,738,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 52,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 155,589 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 411,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

XHR opened at $14.96 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

