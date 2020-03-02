Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 2,735 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $81.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,716 shares of company stock worth $5,370,286. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

