Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 83,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equinix by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. FBN Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $572.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $420.00 and a 1 year high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

