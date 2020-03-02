Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,613 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 761,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,498,000 after purchasing an additional 408,275 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 217,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $123.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $119.91 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

