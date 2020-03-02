Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Centene by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,820,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,025,000 after purchasing an additional 459,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,016 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,920 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.