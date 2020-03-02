Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.12 on Monday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.