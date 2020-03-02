Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,112 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $28,594,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at $24,987,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Bunge by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after purchasing an additional 130,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 104,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Bunge news, EVP Joseph Podwika purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Zachman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $508,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,012.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,793 shares of company stock worth $3,776,209. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

