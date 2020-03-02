Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 426,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $17.99 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

