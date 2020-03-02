Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stake Boosted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

