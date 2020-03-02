Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Banner by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $45.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

