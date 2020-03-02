Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Position Cut by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $24.92 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.