Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Artesian Resources worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 77,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARTNA. BidaskClub upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

ARTNA stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

