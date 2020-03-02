American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in American States Water by 711.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American States Water from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.28%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.