Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,647 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $7,457,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

