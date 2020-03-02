Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

