Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 162.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NYSE AEM opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

