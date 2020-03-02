Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stake Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 1,127,555 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,190,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,551,000 after buying an additional 252,238 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 123,526 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,417,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

