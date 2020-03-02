9,970 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32.

