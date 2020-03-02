984 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 2,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.17.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $217.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.62 and its 200-day moving average is $215.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.