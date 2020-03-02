900 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PEAK opened at $31.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

