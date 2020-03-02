8,000 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $143.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.59. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.