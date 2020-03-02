7,306 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $94.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

