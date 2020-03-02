6,162 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

