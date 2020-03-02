2,704 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Itron by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Itron by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $75.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

