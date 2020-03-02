2,543 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

