1,559 Shares in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

CDW stock opened at $114.22 on Monday. CDW has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

