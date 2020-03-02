13,312 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $50.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

