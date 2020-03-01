Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Price Up 9.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.02, approximately 720,091 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 329,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Zynex from $12.00 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zynex by 4,282.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynex by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

