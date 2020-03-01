Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Price Up 9.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.02, approximately 720,091 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 329,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Zynex from $12.00 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.05.
Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.
