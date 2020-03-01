Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 453,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $583,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $140,850.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,136 shares of company stock worth $5,464,243 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,445 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,585 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $26.49 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $701.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

