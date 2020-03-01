Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZIXI opened at $7.88 on Friday. ZIX has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $445.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other ZIX news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at $9,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZIX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 81,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

