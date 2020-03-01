Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Update

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $210.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.81.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.