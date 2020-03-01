Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Update

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $210.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.81.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.63.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.