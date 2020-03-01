Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to “Buy”

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.51 million, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.