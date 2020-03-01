Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.32.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

