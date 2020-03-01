WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WVS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

WVFC opened at $16.59 on Friday. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.78.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.99% of WVS Financial worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

