Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Up 8.4% in February

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 7,950,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

WKHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,560,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Workhorse Group by 1,202.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 60,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.02 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $224.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

