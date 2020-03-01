Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

