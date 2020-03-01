Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 891,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Willdan Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.33 million, a P/E ratio of 123.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

