Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Trading Up 8.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 13,312,554 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 12,031,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Whiting Petroleum from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.36.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

