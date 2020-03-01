Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Whirlpool by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

WHR opened at $127.86 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average is $148.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

