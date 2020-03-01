Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.98.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.