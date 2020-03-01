Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $138.00

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:WKOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.82), with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.87).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.30.

About Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.