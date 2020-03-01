W Resources (LON:WRES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 28263379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $17.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.38.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for W Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.