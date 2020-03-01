Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Trading Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $24.39, 675,821 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 344,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Specifically, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $285,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,230 shares of company stock worth $1,995,189. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 312.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 117.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 62,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

